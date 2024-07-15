Tamil Nadu shining due to CM’s schemes, says govt

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday stated that Tamil Nadu shines as the premier state in India due to the various pioneering schemes of Chief Minister Stalin-led DMK government.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Tamil Nadu shines as the premier state in India due to the schemes such as “Vidiyal Payanam, KMUT, Pudhumai Penn, Mudhaleettalargalin Mudhal Mugavari” implemented by CM Stalin-led DMK government.

Lauding the CM, the government release stated that CM Stalin has been working tirelessly every day for the betterment of the Tamil people since he assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021.

“The schemes implemented by CM Stalin to ensure the wellbeing of all sectors of the people, including women, students, workers, farmers and fishermen, are attracting neighbouring states and even foreign countries,” it noted.

Pointing to “Vidiyal Payanam” scheme, the release said, “The women, differently abled persons, transgender people have made approximately 477 crore free bus journeys so far and saved up to Rs 888 per month.”

“The Centre has released a list of states that have created an enabling environment for start-ups. The achievement of the Dravidian Model government can be clearly understood from the fact that Tamil Nadu holds the first position across the nation,” it said.