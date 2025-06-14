Tamil Nadu: SETC’s online ticket system set for upgrade

In a bid to make bus ticket bookings more seamless and accessible for the travelling public, the Tamil Nadu government has invited bids to upgrade the Online Ticket Reservation System (OTRS) of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and all Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs). The revamp, which will be implemented over a five-year contract period, is expected to significantly enhance passenger experience and booking convenience.

The Tamil Nadu Mobility and Logistics Corporation Ltd. (TNMLC), which functions as the nodal agency for this project, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a technology partner to operate and upgrade the OTRS. The modernised platform will cater to a wide range of commuters, especially those using SETC’s long-distance services of over 250 km.

The upgraded system will also provide tatkal bookings, enabling last-minute travellers to secure seats, particularly during peak seasons and holidays. This feature is expected to be integrated across booking modes, including online portals and mobile applications.

“The OTRS has been a critical component of the state’s inter-city transport services. With increasing demand and mobile-first usage patterns, a new-age platform is needed to support scale and reliability,” said an official from the transport department.

The modernised platform will operate on a cloud-based infrastructure capable of handling at least 15,000 concurrent users. Enhanced features include real-time seat availability, a multilingual user interface, faster booking confirmations, integration with digital payment platforms, and a dedicated customer support centre based in Chennai.

The selected operating agency will also be responsible for managing a 24 x 7 helpdesk and a central control centre to ensure continuous uptime and immediate redressal of user complaints. The platform will cater to different categories of buses, including AC sleeper, non-AC seater, ultra deluxe, and ordinary services.

Currently, passengers book tickets through multiple channels, including the official SETC website, mobile apps, authorised franchisee counters, SETC reservation counters, and third-party agents via API integrations. The system also supports bookings through e-Seva centres and kiosks, ensuring inclusive access even in semi-urban and rural areas.

According to the RFP, the platform recorded an average of 5.4 lakh net seat bookings per month from April 2024 to March 2025, contributing to a monthly revenue of over Rs 28.8 crore.