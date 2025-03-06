Tamil Nadu sees drop in property crimes, violent offences in 2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police claimed a notable reduction in both property crimes and violent offences across the state in 2024, attributing the decline to rigorous preventive measures and technology-driven strategies. According to a press release on a year-end analysis released by the Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Chennai, the state recorded sharp decreases in grave crimes such as murder, robbery, and riots.

Property offenses, including theft, robbery, and dacoity, fell significantly in 2024. Key statistics include:

Murder for gain Dropped by 10% (from 83 cases in 2023 to 75 in 2024).

Dacoity and robbery: Both saw a 17% reduction, with dacoity cases falling from 133 to 110 and robberies decreasing from 2,212 to 1,839.

Theft: Reported cases declined by 10.65%, from 17,788 in 2023 to 15,892 in 2024.

The state police credited initiatives such as the DACO (Drive Against Crime Offenders) program, which tracks repeat offenders through biometric data and modus operandi databases. Enhanced surveillance, including expanded CCTV coverage and the use of Facial Recognition System (FRS) and Smart Kavalar app, also played a pivotal role. Weekend and nighttime patrols, hotspot mapping, and targeted operations during festivals further disrupted criminal activity.

Drastic Reduction in Violent Crimes and Riots:

Bodily offenses, including murder, attempted murder, and grievous hurt, reduced by 36.12% (from 49,286 cases in 2023 to 31,497 in 2024). Murders alone decreased by 6.8%, while riots dropped by 5.8%.

According to the release the crackdown on rowdyism proved critical. The DARE (Drive Against Rowdy Elements) initiative led to:

Convictions: 242 history-sheeters convicted in 2024 (vs. 181 in 2023), including 150 handed sentences exceeding 10 years.

Bail cancellations: Surged from 18 in 2023 to 68 in 2024 for violators.

Preventive detention: 4,572 anti-social elements detained in 2024, a 24% increase from 2023.

Authorities also focused on dismantling gang rivalries, resulting in a 42.72% drop in revenge murders (from 110 to 63 cases).

A Data-Driven Approach to Public Safety:

The state police HQ emphasized that "systematic, intelligence-led policing" underpinned the progress. Measures like hotspot analysis, intensified patrols, and monitoring of repeat offenders ensured tighter law enforcement. "The integration of technology and community-focused strategies has been transformative," the office stated.