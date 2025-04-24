Tamil Nadu sees continued decline in murder rates, claims Police department

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday claimed a significant reduction in violent crimes, including murders, hurt cases, and riots, marking a sustained downward trend over recent years.

According to data released by the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), the state recorded 340 murders in the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), down from 352 during the same period in 2024. This continues a broader decline observed since 2021, with 2024 registering the lowest annual murder count (1,563 cases) in 12 years.

Murder rates in Tamil Nadu peaked in 2019 with 1,745 cases, part of a gradual rise from 2017 to 2020. However, proactive policing strategies have reversed this trend, with consistent yearly declines since 2021. Notably, 2024 saw the lowest number of rowdy murders (gang-related or organized crime killings) in six years, a category historically challenging to curb.

The DGP credited the reduction to systematic efforts targeting rowdy elements and organised crime. Key initiatives include:

1. Record detentions: In 2024 as many as 3,645 history-sheeters (notorious criminals with prior records) were detained under preventive laws, a 90% increase from pre-2021 levels.

2. Re-categorisation of Offenders: Rowdies were reclassified into tiers (A+, A, B, C) for focused monitoring. High-risk A+ and A categories shrank by over 50%, allowing police to prioritise active threats.

3. DARE Officers: Dedicated "Drive Against Rowdy Element" officers were assigned to monitor high-risk individuals at the station level.

4. Prison Surveillance: Enhanced monitoring of incarcerated rowdies disrupted revenge plots and crime networks.

5. Conviction Push: Targeted trials led to 242 rowdies convicted in 2024, including 150 sentenced to 10+ years—the highest in 12 years.

6. Bail Enforcement: A record 68 bails were canceled for violations, deterring repeat offenses.

7. Financial Investigations: A new focus on crippling criminals’ economic networks saw 41 rowdies probed for illicit financial activities.

“Our multi-pronged strategy—preventive detention, rigorous monitoring, and dismantling criminal ecosystems—has yielded tangible results,” stated the DGP’s office. The measures have particularly impacted rowdy-related crimes, which dropped by 21% in 2024 compared to 2020.

While “passion crimes” (murders linked to disputes or affairs) remain harder to prevent, the police emphasized that sustained efforts against organized crime will remain a priority to ensure public safety. With Tamil Nadu’s murder rate now at a 12-year low, the state aims to build on this momentum through continued innovation in crime prevention.