Tamil Nadu seeks GI tags for 5 products including Kumbakonam degree coffee, Palamedu palkova

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has applied for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for five food and beverage products, including Kumbakonam degree coffee, as part of efforts to promote the State’s unique agricultural and food products in domestic and international markets, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The applications were submitted by the Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) through the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology to the Geographical Indications Registry.
The five products for which GI tags have been sought are Kodaikanal Panrimalai coffee from Dindigul district, Karamanikuppam karuvadu (dried fish) from Cuddalore, Kumbakonam degree coffee from Thanjavur, Nilgiri ghee and Palamedu palkova (milk sweet) from Madurai.
A GI tag is granted to products that have a distinct quality, reputation or other characteristic linked to a specific geographical area, region, city or locality.
TNAPEx works to attract investments in food processing and agricultural exports and promote the export of agricultural produce and value-added products. It also facilitates GI registration for traditional products unique to Tamil Nadu.
The State has already applied for GI tags for several other traditional products, including Chettinad kaimurrukku and seedai, Ramanathapuram palm jaggery, Kovilpatti seeval and Ramanathapuram pattarai karuvadu.
A senior official from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department said products with GI recognition generally gain greater visibility and demand in international markets, which could boost exports.
The official added that obtaining GI tags for unique traditional products could help expand their export potential and improve the livelihoods of local communities involved in producing them.