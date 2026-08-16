Tamil Nadu seeks GI tags for 5 products including Kumbakonam degree coffee, Palamedu palkova

Five traditional products on GI list

The five products for which GI tags have been sought are Kodaikanal Panrimalai coffee from Dindigul district, Karamanikuppam karuvadu (dried fish) from Cuddalore, Kumbakonam degree coffee from Thanjavur, Nilgiri ghee and Palamedu palkova (milk sweet) from Madurai.

A GI tag is granted to products that have a distinct quality, reputation or other characteristic linked to a specific geographical area, region, city or locality.