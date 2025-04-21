Tamil Nadu: Security measures implemented to protect students of backward classes

CHENNAI: The State will install biometric devices with fingerprint and facial recognition technology and high-tech surveillance cameras at colleges for the backward class students to enhance security on campus. The move comes after complaints claiming unauthorised students were overstaying at hostels.

There are 1,334 hostels functioning across the state for the welfare of students from backward classes, most backward classes and denotified communities, and they host 85,699 students.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official from the department of Backward Classes Welfare said each of the 1,310 boys and girls hostels across the state will get biometric devices, and a tender has been floated for the purchase of both fingerprint biometric devices and CCTV cameras.

"During the first phase, 1,890 surveillance cameras will be installed in 378 selected boys and girls hostels across the state," he said.

About the technical specifications of the biometric devices, the official explained, "Each device will have transaction capacity of five lakh with a bigger five-inch touch screen. The device will also have provisions to extend functions according to the customer's requirements," he said adding, "the equipment will be able to accurately detect whether the face is an actual face or a photo by enhancing the security level of verification."

Regarding the high-tech CCTV camera, the Backward Classes Welfare official said, "Each camera will be equipped with an alarm in case of network disconnection, IP conflict, illegal access, motion detection, video tampering and safety exception. Pointing out that the camera's record mode will be 80 Mbps, he said the storage capacity will be four terabytes. "Once the tender has been finalised, the equipment will be installed before the beginning of the new academic year," he said.

