Tamil Nadu: SC/ST panel probe daily wager’s death

COIMBATORE: Members of the SC/ST Commission on Friday conducted an inquiry into the suspicious death by suicide of a daily wager in Tirupur.

The body of Murugan (42), a Dalit from Dharapuram, was found hanging from a tree on June 26. After an inquiry, the police concluded his death as a case of suicide and handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem.

However, various Dalit outfits alleged foul play in his death and sought a detailed inquiry.

Following this, the members of SC/ST commission S Selvakumar and M Pon Dhous, visited the spot where Murugan was found hanging in a tree.

Accompanied by officials of the revenue department, the members also inquired with his wife and family members by visiting the house of the deceased. Further, the members inquired the cops at the Alangiyam police station and villagers.