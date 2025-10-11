Tamil Nadu: Schools told to display fire safety guidelines ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Deepavali festival on October 20, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have issued a set of safety measures for students and youngsters.

With several cases reported every year, and to take proactive steps to avoid untoward incidents, the respective district education officers (elementary education) have been directed to take appropriate action to make school students and youngsters aware of the precautionary measures. The two departments have urged the schools to display guidelines on notice boards.

Specifically, the director of TN Fire and Rescue Services has listed a set of precautionary measures for children and adults, which stresses avoiding flammable and loose-fitting clothing while engaging with crackers.

The Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services has circulated a list of dos and don’ts to be followed, insisting on adult supervision when children handle fireworks.

Some of the measures are – keeping a bucket of water where the firecrackers are lit, wearing shoes while bursting firecrackers, avoiding setting off fireworks near huts/sheds and in open areas, avoid bursting crackers in closed boxes/bottles, avoid setting off firecrackers in crowded areas, on streets and roads, avoid bursting firecrackers in a way that may frighten animals and birds and children should burst crackers under the supervision of their parents.

Additionally, calling for strict adherence to timing, it has been mandated not to burst firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am.