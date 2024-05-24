Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 6 for Classes 1-12

CHENNAI: The schools for the students from Class one to Class XII is all set to reopen on June 6.

The School Education Department, in its circular on Friday, has instructed all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in their respective district to take steps to open the schools on June 6.

The CEOs will also ensure that the school inspections will be completed before reopening. The inspection include checking electricity connections, toilets, classrooms and drinking water facilities.

Meanwhile, the authorities will also ensure that the free uniforms and textbooks, which will be distributed to the government students at free of cost, will reach all the schools before reopening day.