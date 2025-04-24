Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 2 after summer holidays

CHENNAI: All schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 2 for the new academic year 2025-26. The summer holidays will begin on April 25.

Through a notification from the Department of School Education, it has been announced that final exams for classes 6 to 9 will end on April 24, and the summer holiday for students will begin on April 25.

Teachers who would be involved in the paper evaluation process and other works related to the declaration of results are expected to wrap up the work by April 30, which has been set as the last working day for the 2024-25 academic year.

"All schools, including government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools, will reopen for the new academic year on June 2 (Monday). School heads have been asked to undertake preparatory works to be ready for the reopening," the notification added.