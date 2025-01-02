Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu schools reopen on Jan 2 after half-yearly break

    Schools in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore had postponed the half-yearly examinations because of Cyclone Fengal

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu schools reopen on Jan 2 after half-yearly break
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Thousands of students across Tamil Nadu returned to schools, which reopened on Thursday (January 2) after the Christmas holidays.

    Schools in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore had postponed the half-yearly examinations because of Cyclone Fengal. These exams will be held from Thursday to January 10.

    TN schoolsHalf-yearly examsChristmas holiday
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick