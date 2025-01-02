Begin typing your search...
Tamil Nadu schools reopen on Jan 2 after half-yearly break
Schools in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore had postponed the half-yearly examinations because of Cyclone Fengal
CHENNAI: Thousands of students across Tamil Nadu returned to schools, which reopened on Thursday (January 2) after the Christmas holidays.
Schools in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore had postponed the half-yearly examinations because of Cyclone Fengal. These exams will be held from Thursday to January 10.
