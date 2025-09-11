Tamil Nadu: School teachers warned of stern action against promoting caste bias

CHENNAI: To keep a check on caste-based discrimination within educational institutions across the State, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has warned teachers of stern action if they promote caste and communal-based sentiments among students and within the school premises.

The Tamil Nadu government has been planning to take effective measures to address caste-based atrocities that lead to violence among students in both school and collegiate educational institutions across the State. It is to be noted that Justice Chandru's one-man committee submitted a report to curb such instances.

Following this, the school education department has directed the respective district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to initiate steps to prevent caste and communal discrimination among students in school by adopting various methods to promote equality, social justice, and unity among children.

Besides directions to CEOs, the department has also listed a set of guidelines for schools to follow. As part of this, the department stressed immediate intervention in instances of teachers advocating caste or communal sentiments or creating a negative impact. The CEOs must investigate the complaint received against a teacher and initiate an immediate transfer, it said. In addition, a report on such incidents should be submitted, the circular said.

Further, the department has also ordered that the details of the necessary educational scholarships provided to the students belonging to marginalised communities must be kept confidential. “While collecting such details or providing the scholarships, the students concerned should be called individually. It is also requested that the records maintained in this regard should not be displayed in the public domain,” the circular urged.

Additionally, the schools must implement the 'Magizh Mutram' programme to instill leadership skills among students. The objectives of this scheme are to develop qualities like leadership and teamwork through school-related activities, besides developing the ability to coexist with others.

The department has also highlighted the continued ban on mobile phones in schools, stressing that the phones are to be confiscated by the head and handed over to the parents.

Subsequently, the schools have been told to conduct Araneri classes, where students will be educated through the Thirukkural. As per the protocol of the students' safeguard advisory committee, all schools have been asked to continue setting up 'complaint boxes' outside the school premises. Thereby, students will be encouraged to share their grievances experienced within school and home to seek timely help.