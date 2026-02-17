Tamil Nadu School Education department gets Rs 48,534 crore

CHENNAI: The State government allocated Rs 48,534 crore for the School Education department in the interim budget for 2026-27 announced on Tuesday.
The report stated that under various initiatives, a slew of infrastructure development works, including the strengthening of learning and teaching, have been done by the government.
In 2021-22, the department was allocated Rs 32,599 crore in the budget. In 2022-23, Rs 36,895 crore was allocated, and in 2023-24, the department was allocated Rs 40,299. The State then earmarked Rs 40,042 crore and Rs 46,767 crore for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively.
Under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Improvement Scheme, as many as 3,771 classrooms, 107 laboratories, four boys' and girls' hostels each, have been constructed at Rs 673 crore and inaugurated. Further, additional infrastructure works valued at Rs 2,009 crore are currently in progress.
Further, in an initiative to expand access to knowledge, modern libraries are being set up in the cities of Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Salem and Tirunelveli at an estimated cost of Rs 902 crore. "The government is proactively working to upgrade libraries across all districts to create an intellectually vibrant Tamil society," the budget report added.
Through the inception of TN Model Schools, established in 2021-22, several students have been able to join premium educational institutions in India and abroad. Through this scheme, over the past four years, a total of 2,358 students have been placed in 93 leading educational institutions in 50 different disciplines.
Among them, 41 students are currently studying in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Further, 17 students are pursuing higher education with full scholarships in universities in Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia.