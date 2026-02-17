Tamil Nadu School Education department gets Rs 48,534 crore

The report stated that under various initiatives, a slew of infrastructure development works, including the strengthening of learning and teaching, have been done by the government.

In 2021-22, the department was allocated Rs 32,599 crore in the budget. In 2022-23, Rs 36,895 crore was allocated, and in 2023-24, the department was allocated Rs 40,299. The State then earmarked Rs 40,042 crore and Rs 46,767 crore for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively.