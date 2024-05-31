Tamil Nadu saw 8,113 two-wheeler accident deaths in 2023; one-third weren't wearing helmets

CHENNAI: Every third death involving riders and pillion riders of two-wheelers in Tamil Nadu last year was due to the absence of helmets.

According to the State Crime Record Bureau’s road accident data for 2023, the State recorded 8,113 two-wheeler deaths, accounting for 44 per cent of the total road accident fatalities (18,347) in the State.

Of the total two-wheeler deaths, 2,426 persons (29% of the total deaths) were killed for want of a helmet. The number of two-wheeler deaths increased by 6 per cent from 7,626 in 2022. However, the number of deaths due to not wearing helmets decreased to 2,426 in 2023 from 2,477 in 2022.

The highest number of deaths among those not wearing helmets in 2023 occurred in Tiruvallur (157), followed by Coimbatore (155), Chengalpattu (142), Madurai (116), and Krishnagiri (107) districts.

A senior Transport official said the number of fatalities has dropped in Chennai due to strict enforcement of helmets. However, the same is not the case with neighbouring rural districts.

The total road fatalities increased by 2.59% from 17,884 in 2022 to 18,347 in 2023. The total accidents also rose from 64,105 in 2022 to 67,213 in 2023, a 4.85% rise.

After two-wheelers, four-wheelers like cars and taxis accounted for the second-highest fatalities of 4,199 (22.89%), followed by trucks or lorries at 2,703 (14.73%). In 2023, the highest number of accidents occurred on State Highways (34.47%), followed by National Highways under NHAI (25.39%), district roads (18.72%), and village roads (11.15%). Also, more deaths occurred on State Highways (34.47%) followed by National Highways under NHAI (28.97%) during 2023 in Tamil Nadu.

Around 65,477 driving licences were suspended in 2023 against 66,147 in 2022 for violations of six offences identified by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The highest number of licences were suspended for Red Light Jumping (28%), followed by overspeeding and using a mobile phone while driving (23%).