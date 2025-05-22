Tamil Nadu sand lorry owners call off indefinite stir

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation has decided to withdraw its announcement of an indefinite strike from Friday.

Federation president S Yuvaraj said during talks with the government held on May 20, assurances were given to open sand quarries and hand over free transit passes while transporting the materials (gravel and M-Sand).

The strike announcement came against the backdrop of a recent government move to amend the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

As per GO (Ms) No. 37 dated April 22, 2025, the lease period for rough stone quarries has been extended to 15–30 years, depending on land extent.