Tamil Nadu sanctions 59 new posts to strengthen cancer care services in medical colleges

CHENNAI: In a major boost to cancer treatment infrastructure across Tamil Nadu, the State government has sanctioned the creation of 59 new posts in tertiary care hospitals under the Director of Medical Education and Research (DME). The move aims to enhance oncology services and strengthen human resources under the State’s newly proposed Cancer Management Mission.

According to a Government Order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, an administrative and financial sanction of Rs 16.08 crore has been approved for establishing these new posts in government medical colleges. The initiative follows the announcement made by Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu during the 2024–25 Budget Session, highlighting the government’s commitment to tackling the rising cancer burden in the State.

The new positions will include professors, associate professors, and assistant professors across key specialties such as medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation oncology. These posts will be distributed among 16 government medical colleges, including Chennai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Salem, and Kanniyakumari, among others.

The initiative is part of the government’s four-tier tertiary cancer care model, encompassing State Apex Centres, Regional Cancer Centres, Tertiary Care Centres, and District Cancer Care Centres. It seeks to reduce cancer-related morbidity and mortality by ensuring equitable access to prevention, early detection, treatment, and rehabilitative care.

Health and Family Welfare department secretary P Senthilkumar stated that the measure will address the growing demand for qualified specialists amid the rising incidence of cancer, particularly among younger adults, and reinforce the State’s comprehensive healthcare network.