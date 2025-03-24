Tamil Nadu safest India destination for tourists, claims minister R Rajendran

CHENNAI: State tourism minister R Rajendran has asserted that Tamil Nadu is the safest destination among states in the country for tourists.

Inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart at the Chennai Trade Centre here the other day, he said tourists largely prefer Tamil Nadu as the main destination considering the safety measures taken by the state government.

“The foreign tourist arrival to the state has crossed 11.62 lakh in 2024,” he added.

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu Tourism policy was released in 2023 for the first time in the State, the minister claimed the policy will not only increase tourist visits but it will also make sure of increased tourism investments besides creating job opportunities for all the region. “The policy has also streamlined the private investments to the State tourism,” the minister said.

Claiming that under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the state tourism sector is performing well, Rajendran said, “For the first time, the State tourism has reached the profit to the tune of Rs 34 crore in 2024.”