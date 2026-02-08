TN govt rushes to fill statutory posts ahead of poll code; EPS boycotts meeting

CHENNAI: The State government has stepped up efforts to complete appointments to key statutory bodies ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, even as Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami boycotted a crucial selection committee meeting.
Official sources said the selection committee, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will meet next week to appoint two additional Information Commissioners to the RTI body, following the State government’s decision to increase the Commission’s strength.
At present, the Commission comprises the Chief Information Commissioner and five Information Commissioners: Md Shakeel Akhter, P Thamarai Kannan, P Priyakumar, K Thirumalaimuthu, VPR Elamparithi and M Natesan. The government plans to fill two more posts before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.
A search committee headed by former judge Justice KBK Vasuki, with retired IAS officer MP Sivanarul and retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan as members, had invited applications from eligible candidates.
As per procedure, Information Commissioners are appointed by the Governor on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Chief Minister. The selection committee meeting is scheduled for February 13 at the Secretariat. While an invitation was sent to Palaniswami, sources said he informed the organisers he would skip the meeting.
Meanwhile, the government has initiated the process to appoint a Chairperson for the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission, with applications invited until February 18. The appointment is expected to be finalised by the end of the month.
In addition, a notification has been issued for the direct recruitment of a Principal for the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre. Officials said the government was keen to complete these appointments before the election notification is issued.