TN govt rushes to fill statutory posts ahead of poll code; EPS boycotts meeting

Official sources said the selection committee, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will meet next week to appoint two additional Information Commissioners to the RTI body, following the State government’s decision to increase the Commission’s strength.

At present, the Commission comprises the Chief Information Commissioner and five Information Commissioners: Md Shakeel Akhter, P Thamarai Kannan, P Priyakumar, K Thirumalaimuthu, VPR Elamparithi and M Natesan. The government plans to fill two more posts before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

A search committee headed by former judge Justice KBK Vasuki, with retired IAS officer MP Sivanarul and retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan as members, had invited applications from eligible candidates.