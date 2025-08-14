Tamil Nadu: Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of farmer killed in wild boar attack

TIRUCHY: A day after a 70-year-old farmer succumbed to injuries sustained during a wild boar attack, his relatives staged a protest with CPM members on the premises of Tiruchy GH with demands including compensation.

Ganapathy (70) was attacked by a wild boar while working at his banana farm in Uthamarseeli, Tiruchy, on August 11 and was admitted to Tiruchy GH, where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. His relatives had refused to receive his body, citing the passive attitude of the authorities, as the locality has been facing increasing wild animal attacks, which had been reported to officials.

On Thursday, Ganapathi's relatives, members from CPM, in which the deceased was a member, and Uthamarseeli residents assembled on the GH premises and staged a protest.

On information, the DRO and the Srirangam Tahsildar, with the forest officials, held talks with the agitating members. The officials assured to secure the wild animal from the spot within a week and step up vigilance against the prowling of wild animals. The officials also assured a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased. Subsequently, the protesting members withdrew, and the family accepted the body.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association demanded that the state government fix Rs 20 lakh as the compensation to the victims of wild animal attack. "The Madhya Pradesh Government has been disbursing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased attacked by wild animal, and the Tamil Nadu government should also enhance the compensation from Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh," said association secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan.