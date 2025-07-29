Tamil Nadu roars with pride: CM Stalin on International Tigers day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalinon Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu “roars with pride” over the success of the Tiger conservation initiatives taken by the state government to protect the species.

In a message posted on his official ‘X’ handle on international Tiger Day, Stalin said, “On #InternationalTigerDay, Tamil Nadu roars with pride.”

“With 306 tigers as per NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority), this success rests on the shoulders of our forest staff and anti-poaching teams who guard critical habitats across tough terrains.”

To boost forest conservation, 1947 field posts have been filled, forces are being upgraded with modern gear, technology, and dedicated veterinarians, Stalin said.

“Habitats are being revived by removing invasives and improving forest health. The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (#TNWFCCB), a specialised unit, has been formed to curb organised wildlife crime. In saving our tigers, we are protecting the soul of our forests,” the Chief Minister added.