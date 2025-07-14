Tamil Nadu: Residents demand forest department to trap sloth bear

COIMBATORE: Residents have demanded that the forest department trap a sloth bear frequenting their neighbourhood in Ooty.

The bear was spotted near the central library in Ooty and at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) over the last few days.

As the bear ventures out to roam around in town areas, the residents who return home at night after work are gripped in fear over a possible negative interaction.

The animal made its way into a lodge, triggering tense moments on Saturday night. A dog then attempted to chase away the bear by barking continuously. Some workers returning from work had taken videos of the bear when it attempted to charge at them.

They then fled away from the spot. Following such repeated intrusions, the residents have demanded that the forest department trap the bear in a cage and relocate it elsewhere.