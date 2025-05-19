Tamil Nadu reports 18 new COVID cases in a week; no need to worry, say officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past week (from May 5 to 12), emerging as the state with the highest number of new infections, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The central government's report, dated May 12, 2025, revealed that 93 active COVID-19 cases are currently being monitored across India.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 32 of these, making it the state with the highest active caseload at present.

In the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry noted, "From May 5 to 12, Tamil Nadu reported 18 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of new infections reported nationwide during this period is 58."

The recovery numbers remain robust too. A total of 42 individuals have successfully recovered and been discharged from May 5 to May 12.

The Ministry also confirmed that no fatalities have been reported in this period, underscoring the relatively mild nature of the infections.

Health officials in Tamil Nadu have downplayed the need for public concern, emphasising that the virus appears to be circulating in a milder form.

"The numbers are not significant enough to warrant the issuance of daily health bulletins," a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health told DT Next.

The official added, "People have, to a large extent, adapted to coexisting with the virus. This is a strain that has already become endemic in many parts of the world. Since it presents with mild symptoms in most cases, there is no need for panic among the general public."

However, the official said the health teams are continuously monitoring the situation. "We are maintaining strict surveillance, particularly in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore and Thailand," the official stated.

When contacted T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, he said "no need to worry".