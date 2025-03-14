Tamil Nadu: Remote-controlled cages is Forest dept's solution to wild boar menace

CHENNAI: Complying with the orders to carry out regulated culling of wild boars that damage crops outside forest areas, the state forest department has taken measures to prepare customised cages to catch the animals that venture into farmlands. Once readied, the customised cages can be remotely operated.

Chief wildlife warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told DT Next that the forest department has also taken measures to procure weapons and ammunition for Rs 2.5 crore to cull wild boars that venture beyond 3 km from the forest.

As per the earlier order, the areas adjacent to reserve forests would be classified into three zones. Culling of wild boars is prohibited in Zone A (within a kilometre of the forest limits). Whereas in Zone B (1-3 km), the wild boars should be captured and released in the forest areas. In Zone C (beyond 3 km), shooting of wild boars would be allowed only by the specially trained Forest Department staff.

Rakesh Kumar Dogra added that special training on handling the weapons was given to field personnel of the forest department in Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore by the police department a few weeks ago.

"Wild boars can not be caught using the regular cages that we use to catch tigers or leopards. We are customising the trap cages. Boars will be guided into the cages and the shutter will be closed by triggering a remote control device. Cages will be used within three kilometres of the forest. Captured boars will be released into the forest again," he explained.

When asked about the reason for allowing culling beyond 3 km only, the senior officer clarified that the wild boars are an important prey base and are part of the food chain. However, the forest department will cull the wild boar population in any isolated location, where the isolated population would not contribute to the ecosystem.

He added that wild animals like spotted deer and sometimes elephants are attracted to garbage dumped by eateries close to forest areas. "Wherever dumping of garbage is found, we take action along with the concerned local bodies. If the dumping is within the boundaries of the forest areas, action is taken by the forest department," he said.

On the other hand, farmers owning lands near the forest are demanding the government to cull all the wild boars that come out into the farmlands and opine that the culling measure will not fructify as the animals will continue to damage crops within 3 km.

However, the department will form local committees, which will estimate the crop damages due to wild boars and recommend compensation to the farmers.

It may be noted that the decision to cull wild boars was taken based on recommendations from a committee formed to study human-wildlife conflicts. The committee has recommended the government to discourage cattle rearing in areas near the forest and promote poultry instead to avoid grazing inside the forest areas.

Other recommendations include banning vehicular movement on forest roads during night hours and shifting wine shops from forest areas.