Tamil Nadu registration offices to function on Feb 11, Thaipusam day

CHENNAI: Registration offices across Tamil Nadu will remain open on Tuesday, as per an official announcement.

According to a press release from the the state's registration department, the decision was made considering the public's preference for registering immovable property documents on auspicious days. Despite today being a public holiday for Thaipusam, the government has permitted document registrations.

Therefore, all the registration offices have been instructed to function from 10 am until the completion of the registration of documents.

Additionally, holiday registration charges will be collected along with regular fees.