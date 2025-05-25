Tamil Nadu: Registration date not extended for enrolling to polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: With admissions to both engineering and Arts and Science colleges going on at a fast pace, enrolment to polytechnic colleges is moving slow but it’s steady this year, said an official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that though the enrolment in polytechnic institutions has been slow, registration process will not be extended.

“Initially, most Class 12 students in the science stream choose engineering admissions. If they do not get seats, they would then shift to diploma courses,” he added.

There are around 50 government polytechnic colleges, 32 aided institutions and a little over 400 self-financing polytechnic colleges in TN.

“There are 30 diploma courses offered in all the government polytechnic colleges,” stated the official. “The reason for the slow pace of enrolment in diploma courses is that the State government is keen on increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher educational institutions. So, all Class 10 students who were eligible to join polytechnic colleges, moved on to pursue higher secondary classes.”

The introduction of new and women-friendly diploma programmes colleges across the State is expected to lure more students this year. “The new courses such as diploma in garment technology, agricultural engineering, mechatronics, and logistics technology have been introduced according to the requirements in specific districts.

‘Earn While Learn Diploma Program’ in renewable energy in 8 government polytechnic colleges was introduced from this academic year,” he explained. “A detailed notification will be issued on how this programme would be implemented, which would benefit the students immensely.”