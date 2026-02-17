Tamil Nadu registers over 13,000 startups in five years

Presenting the Interim Budget in the State Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu underscored Tamil Nadu’s rapid transformation into one of India’s leading startup and innovation hubs. He stated that the number of registered startups in the State has increased five times in the last five years, surpassing the 13,000 mark and continuing to grow steadily.

Highlighting the government’s sustained efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Minister announced an allocation of Rs 1,943 crore for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department in the Interim Budget Estimates. The allocation aims to provide financial support, infrastructure development, and policy backing to MSMEs and startups across the State.