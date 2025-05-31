Tamil Nadu records 37 COVID cases in a day; 185 active

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 37 COVID cases in a single day, taking the number of active cases to 185, said the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The Health Department has issued an advisory on mask usage and social distancing, but said there was no need to panic over the recent rise in numbers.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,395, rising by 685 cases in a single day, the ministry said. Among the states, Kerala recorded the highest with a total of 1,336 active cases, while Maharashtra has 467 cases, Delhi 375 cases, Gujarat 265 cases and Karnataka stood fifth in the country with 234 cases.

Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh recorded a death each. Earlier in the week, Tamil Nadu had recorded a COVID death.

"In May, 293 COVID cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu. The spread of the viral disease is low this year, and there are no serious infections. These cases are being monitored by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on a daily basis. All medical college hospitals in the State have been instructed to keep necessary medical facilities, manpower, medicines, and testing capacity ready as a precautionary measure against COVID-19," Health Minister Ma Subramanian said during an event in Chennai.

"A total of 99,425 beds have been kept ready across Tamil Nadu for the treatment of COVID patients. Public must maintain proper hygiene in public spaces. Those with symptoms of fever or respiratory problems must consult doctors,” he said.

The minister assured that the government was taking all necessary steps. “There is no reason to panic," Subramanian added.

Meanwhile, government hospital authorities told DT Next that they are asking patients and attendants to follow safety measures, including wearing masks, inside the hospital premises and also when going out in public.

3,395 active cases in India

1,336 in Kerala

467 in Maharashtra

375 in Delhi

265 in Gujarat

234 in Karnataka

There are 185 active cases in Tamil Nadu, including 37 recorded in a single day