Tamil Nadu recorded 1,563 murder cases in 2024, lowest in 12 years

CHENNAI: In the last 12 years, the year 2024 recorded the least number of murders, which the State police credited to proactive measures taken by the police department.

Analysis of the long-term trend in the murders reported indicated that cases increased gradually every year during 2017-2020, and peaked in the year 2019 with 1,745 cases, police said. However, from 2021, murder cases consistently declined, with the lowest number of cases reported in 2024 (1,563 cases), an official statement from state police headquarters said.

“While an average of 161 murder cases was reported per month in 2012, it has decreased to 130 in 2024 and further reduced to 120 murders per month in the year 2025 (up to April),” the release stated.

According to the police, the State has even witnessed a significant reduction in ‘bodily offences’, including murders, and hurt cases in the year 2024 compared to the year 2023.

Police said that there has also been a decrease in rowdy murders during the last four years, particularly in the year 2024. Various measures were taken to control rowdy and revenge murders because preventing other categories such as passion like murders over illicit affairs, sudden provocation, family disputes, etc., is difficult.

One of the measures was following up on pending cases at an advanced stage of trial and having prospects of conviction. Such cases were identified and fast-tracked for prosecution to obtain conviction resulting in 2024 witnessing the highest convictions of rowdy elements in the last 12 years.

“In the year 2024, 188 cases were identified and 242 rowdies were convicted, including 150 rowdies convicted for 10 years and above, which is the highest in the last 12 years,” it said.

The efforts have continued this year too and 376 cases have been identified for close supervision. Until April this year, 52 notable cases have ended in convictions involving 87 history-sheeters.

Besides this, the Organized Crime Intelligence Unit’s (OCIU) close monitoring has significantly contributed to the reduction of rowdy and revenge murders, the police said. In the four years between 2021 to 2025, the OCIU has issued 4,460 life threat alerts, resulting in 326 murders being averted.