Tamil Nadu receives 143 % excess rainfall in June

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received a total of 86.6 mm of rainfall this month, against the normal average rainfall of 35.6 mm of rainfall.

Chennai city has also received a rainfall of 183.2 mm, which is considerably above than usual normal rainfall of 41.1 mm since June 1.

The State has received an excess of 143 per cent of rainfall, while Chennai has received the highest excess rainfall with 346 per cent of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Salem recorded the highest rainfall of 34 mm, followed by 23.5 mm in Namakkal, 17.5 mm in Kallakurichi, and 10.8 mm in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The regional meteorological centre on Thursday stated that light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in one or two places over Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The centre said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Ghat areas of Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. However, maximum temperature is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu until Monday.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in some areas during evening and night for the next two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degree Celsius.