Tamil Nadu received paltry share of excavation funds while Gujarat cornered 25%, alleges MP Su Venkatesan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been sidelined in the allocation of funds for archaeological excavations by the Union government over the past five years, receiving just 9.8 per cent of the total expenditure, while Gujarat alone accounted for a disproportionate 25 per cent, alleged Madurai MP and CPM leader Su Venkatesan.

Citing data provided by the Union Ministry of Culture in response to an unstarred question raised in the Rajya Sabha on July 24 by party colleague AA Rahim from Kerala, Venkatesan claimed that ₹8.53 crore out of the total funds released by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) since 2020 were spent in Gujarat, with 94 per cent of that going to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar.

“While Gujarat received ₹8.53 crore, Tamil Nadu was allocated only ₹3.36 crore during the same period,” the MP wrote on social media platform X, pointing to what he called a clear regional imbalance in the Centre’s approach to heritage conservation and archaeological research.

The annexure to the ministry’s reply lists multiple excavation sites in Gujarat such as Vadnagar, Vihar and Vadnagar, Sarwal and Vadnagar, and Lothal, which received a cumulative total of over ₹700 lakh between 2020 and 2024. Vadnagar alone was allocated ₹328.5 lakh in 2021 — the single highest amount for any site.

In contrast, major sites in Tamil Nadu such as Adichanallur, Kodumbalur, and Vadakapattu received much smaller allocations, despite their archaeological significance.

“Until yesterday, they called him the ‘Vadnagar Nayakan’ (the hero of Vadnagar) today they claim he is the one who conquered the Ganga,” Venkatesan remarked, taking a swipe at the Prime Minister and recent political rhetoric celebrating him as a civilisational unifier.

The MP has been consistently demanding greater support from the Centre for archaeological work in Tamil Nadu, arguing that the region's ancient history and contributions to Indian civilisation merit more robust investment.