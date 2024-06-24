Rains to withdraw, maximum temperature to surge by 2-3°C in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Heavy rain continues to lash various parts of the State for the last few days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. However, it’s likely to gradually reduce, which can lead to searing temperatures in some places of the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius till June 27.

Due to moderate westerlies/southwesterlies over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, yellow warning was issued to The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul, predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 2 days. The rest of the State, including Chennai, is expected to get light to moderate rain especially in the evening and night.

The gradual decrease in rainfall could lead to a surge in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius till Thursday. The temperature level is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over most parts of the State. Various parts of coastal and adjoining interior districts are expected to record around 32-36 degrees, and 26-32 degrees over the plains.

As the change in wind pattern triggered rainfall, and strong wind over the sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in Gulf of Mannar, adjoining the Comorin area and the south TN coastal area. They urged fishermen in the deep sea to return at the earliest.

During the southwest monsoon (from June 1-23), TN recorded 90.3 mm against the normal rainfall of 38.7 mm (133% more) within a short period. Of which, Chennai tops the list with 336% excess rainfall where 198.1 mm was recorded, followed by Virudhunagar with 74.5 mm (326% excess), and Chengalpattu by 305%.

However, Coimbatore and Tenkasi districts had slight deficits with 1% and 52% less rainfall respectively.