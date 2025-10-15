Tamil Nadu: Ration card holders can get November month’s rice this month

CHENNAI: The State Food and Civil Supplies Department minister R Sakkarapani announced that consumers can receive their allocated ration products for the month of November during October owing to the expected onset of the Northeast monsoon.

In a statement, the minister said that the arrangement was made anticipating higher rainfall during the monsoon.

“Family card holders, who have already received their 12 to 35 kg of rice allocated for October and who are yet to collect rice, can get November's allocation, too. Consumers, who do not receive their November allocation in October, can get their allocation next month as usual,” he added.