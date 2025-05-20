Tamil Nadu: Ramadoss renews call for NEET abolition after sixth student suicide in 2025

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has once again urged the immediate abolition of NEET following the suicide of a medical aspirant in Salem, the sixth such death in the State this year.

The student from Narasothipatti reportedly ended his life fearing poor results after his fourth attempt at the exam.

Ramadoss expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the student's family. He said the recurring student suicides highlight the severe mental strain caused by NEET and questioned the exam's relevance.

He pointed out that despite scoring over 500 in the board exams, many students aren’t able to take up admission as they can’t afford to the fees, while others with lower scores secure seats through financial means. "Merit has taken a backseat to money," he said.

Criticising both the Centre and the State government, Ramadoss noted the lack of effective steps to ban NEET since it became mandatory in 2017. He also accused the DMK of inaction despite promising to abolish the NEET exam in its 2021 election manifesto.

Stating that students are the nation's future, he urged governments to stop politicising the issue and take meaningful action to scrap NEET or at least grant Tamil Nadu an exemption.