Tamil Nadu rains: Flood alert issued as Thenpennai river in spate

CHENNAI: In light of the heavy rains across Tamil Nadu over the past few days, the Thenpennai river has experienced significant flooding, prompting a flood warning in three districts.

According to a Thanthi TV report, alerts have been issued for the districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai.

The public has been advised to avoid entering or bathing in the river.

Further details awaited.