    Tamil Nadu Railway Police tightens security ahead of Deepavali

    Additional forces, including 1250 personnel, have been deployed to prevent crimes and mishaps.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Oct 2024 4:14 PM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: To ensure a safe and secure Deepavali, Tamil Nadu Railway Police have beefed up security across railway stations and trains.

    Key measures include:

    - Intensive checking of passengers and luggage

    - Metal detectors at all station entrances

    - Round-the-clock patrols

    - Surveillance through CCTV cameras

    - Special teams to detect suspicious activities

    - Monitoring of known criminals

    Passengers are being advised to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to railway authorities.

    DTNEXT Bureau

