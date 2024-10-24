Tamil Nadu Railway Police tightens security ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: To ensure a safe and secure Deepavali, Tamil Nadu Railway Police have beefed up security across railway stations and trains.

Additional forces, including 1250 personnel, have been deployed to prevent crimes and mishaps.

Key measures include:

- Intensive checking of passengers and luggage

- Metal detectors at all station entrances

- Round-the-clock patrols

- Surveillance through CCTV cameras

- Special teams to detect suspicious activities

- Monitoring of known criminals

Passengers are being advised to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to railway authorities.