Tamil Nadu: Question bank software for TRB exams launched

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has introduced the question bank software that enables automated question generation and randomisation for online and offline exams.

A senior official from the TNTRB said that the board is responsible for recruiting teachers across multiple sectors, and traditionally, conducting question paper-setting camps with subject experts is a time-consuming process.

“To streamline this process, question bank management software has been introduced, allowing efficient collection, management, and organisation of exam questions,” he said, adding "this software enables automated question paper generation and randomisation for online and offline exams.”

Stating that the software will be used for the upcoming examinations, he said that when teaching aspirants appear for the exam, the software randomly selects the questions from the question bank and prepares sets of question papers as per the requirement.

The official said that the software not only generates different sets of questions randomly selected from the question bank, but also shuffles the questions so that each candidate gets a different set of questions, so there is no chance for copying.