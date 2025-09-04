Tamil Nadu: Quarterly exams for Classes 6 to 10 to begin on Sept 15

CHENNAI: The quarterly exam for Classes 6 to 10 in all government, government-aided, and private schools in Tamil Nadu will be held from September 15 to 26. The exams for Classes 11 and 12 will be held from September 10 to 25.

The Department of School Education has released the quarterly exam timetable for the current 2025-26 academic year for all classes, except primary.

For Classes 6 to 9, the exams will commence on September 15 with the Tamil paper, followed by the mathematics paper on September 22, the science paper on September 24, and the social science paper on September 25. For Class 9 alone, the social science exam has been scheduled for September 26.

For Class 10, the exams will begin on September 15 with the Tamil paper, followed by the English paper on September 17, the optional language paper on September 18, the mathematics paper on September 22, the science paper on September 24, and the social science paper on September 26.

For Class 11, however, the exams have been scheduled in the afternoon, from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. With biology and botany papers planned for September 15, Chemistry will be held on September 19. While physics and economics papers will be held on September 22, mathematics and commerce papers will be held on September 25.

For Class 12, the exams will be held in the morning from 9:45 am to 1 pm, with the physics exam scheduled for September 19. Biology and Chemistry papers on September 22 and 25, respectively.

And, the holidays post the quarterly exam will likely be scheduled between September 29 and October 3.