Tamil Nadu: Pulicat locals demand removal of illegal shrimp farms

CHENNAI: Residents around the Pulicat region have demanded that the government remove the illegal farms and restore the affected public land, alleging violations of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act (CAA) in Thangalperumbulam, a village within the ESZ of Pulicat Lake Birds Sanctuary.

A report prepared by the locals titled 'Aquaculture Land Grab', found that nearly 62 acres (equivalent to seven cricket stadiums) of poromboke common lands, including Kazhuveli (floodplains) and Meikkal poromboke (grazing commons) have been illegally converted for shrimp farms.

"These grab off the local livelihood of Thangalperumbulam residents whose livelihoods, including cattle rearing, hand picking of prawns, all depend on the coastal commons and Kosasthalaiyar- Pulicat wetlands," the report said.

Per the siting guidelines under the CAA Act, aquaculture farms are prohibited within 100 metres of buffers of creeks and agricultural lands. Cattle rearing is the main livelihood for the women of Thangalperumbulam, who are from the Scheduled Caste community and manage around 700 cattle. However, encroachment on common grazing lands by aquaculture farms has significantly reduced access to grazing areas, disproportionately affecting their livelihoods.

Agriculture in Thangalperumbulam has been threatened by salinisation, as reported by villagers for at least the past four years, due to sprawling brackish water aquaculture farm ponds located right next to agricultural lands. Brackish water is extracted from the nearby tidally influenced Kosasthalaiyar. The increase in salinity in the region will adversely affect various stages of plant development, including germination, vegetative growth, and reproductive development.

"At least 309 acres in total (equivalent to the size of 34 cricket stadiums) are covered by aquaculture farms within Thangalperumbulam. These are engulfed within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Pulicat Lake Birds Sanctuary. The community-based bird surveys in March 2024 and observance by residents of Flamingos and other water birds in November 2024 show the presence of natural bird habitats within Thangalperumbulam, indicating the still active zone of influence of the bird sanctuary.

"Encroaching on natural habitats of birds by chemical-intensive aquaculture ponds is contradicting the very purpose of protection intended by the Eco-Sensitive Zone. Government should rather increase the protection of birds by removing aquaculture farms and notifying the full extent of the still active zone of influence as the ESZ," said Durai Mahendran, president, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association.

K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said Aquaculture farm operators not only encroach on the commons but are threatening already vulnerable communities with false cases. "This situation represents not only the appropriation of common resources but also a serious issue of social justice," he added.

BIG GRAB

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act dictates that aquaculture farms are prohibited within 100 metres of buffers of creeks and agricultural lands

However, at least 309 acres in Thangalperumbulam are covered by aquaculture farms

Illegal shrimp farming hampers the primary livelihood activities of Thangalperumbulam residents, which are cattle rearing and shrimp picking

The 309 acres cover the Pulicat Eco-Sensitive Zones, where flamingos and more vibrant fauna frequent, disrupting the system