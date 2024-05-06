Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission postpones Military college exam to June 8

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday informed that it has postponed the qualifying examination for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military college in Dehradun, following the Model Code of Conduct of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Commission, "Qualifying examination for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, January 2025 Term which is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2024 has been postponed to June 8, 2024 due to Lok Sabha Elections."

Candidates, who have applied for the Rashtriya Indian Military college (RIMC), Dehradun qualifying exam can download short notice from the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.