Tamil Nadu: President Murmu to participate in convocation ceremony at Central University

TIRUCHY: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Tiruchy Airport on Wednesday to participate in the convocation ceremony at Central University in Tiruvarur.

She was warmly received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and senior government officials.

From Trichy, the President proceeded to Tiruvarur by helicopter to attend the convocation ceremony. Later in the evening, she will visit the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy for darshan.

On Tuesday, the President said that the empowerment of farmers and the rural economy should be a priority of India's banking sector while addressing the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

President Murmu also stated that banks can play a crucial role in transforming MSMEs into engines of growth.

"From start-ups to smart cities, there is a whole range of areas in which banks can help. Banks can become active partners in the making of a developed India," she said.

The President stated that, despite progress in the area of financial services, several challenges remain in terms of digital literacy, internet access, and financial awareness.

"The Indian Economy is among the fastest-growing large economies in the world, and the banking industry plays a pivotal role in its growth story," she added.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from September 1 to 3, 2025, a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, she graced the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at Mysuru, Karnataka, on September 1. On September 2, the President graced the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.