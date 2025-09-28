Tamil Nadu: Polytechnic, ITI students to be trained to compete in WorldSkills competition

CHENNAI: To showcase the innovations at the international level, the Higher Education Department has decided to train 1,000 students in polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the WorldSkills Competition-2026.

The 48th WorldSkills competition will take place in Shanghai, China, in 2026, showcasing talent and innovation from across the world. The competition will have an individual skill category and team skill category.

In the individual skill category, students could showcase their talents in industrial control, electronics, industrial design technology, additive manufacturing, renewable energy and welding. Team skills include mobile robotics, manufacturing team challenges, mechatronics and industry 4.0.

The TN State Council for Higher Education (Tansche), under the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to select the students on merit basis. A senior official from the department said, “WorldSkills is a global platform for skills excellence, connecting youth, industries, and educators to promote skill development and competition. The competition presents an opportunity for Tamil Nadu to showcase its skilled manpower on an international platform.”

As a part of the preparation for this competition, 1,000 students – each from polytechnic colleges and ITIs – will be identified and trained based on the skill sets which are prescribed for the competition. “Tansche will organise district-level and state-level skill training. Successful students from this will be trained intensively and supported to participate in the regional-level and national-level (IndiaSkills competition),” he added.

IndiaSkills is the nation’s largest skill competition, showcasing talent and promoting the highest standards of skilling. Training events for technical students will promote hands-on learning, problem-solving, and creativity. “They will bridge the gap between theory and practice, enhancing student competencies. This initiative will prepare students for industry challenges and real-world applications,” stated the official.