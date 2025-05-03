Tamil Nadu Police to provide security detail for Sagayam to testify in granite case

CHENNAI: The State Police department has assured adequate security detail for retired IAS officer U Sagayam after he expressed concerns about his safety as a reason for not appearing before a special court in Madurai to testify in the illegal granite mining case.

Sagayam, who probed the alleged irregularities in the granite mining operations, was summoned by the special court in March. However, he informed the court that he was unable to travel to Madurai due to security concerns and alleged that the withdrawal of his security detail was biased and unfair.

Per the police, Sagayam was provided with a Personal Security Officer (PSO) from November 2, 2014, until October 2020. It was, however, extended following the directions of the Madras High Court despite the Security Review Committee's recommendation on security withdrawal. He later opted for voluntary retirement on January 2, 2021.

On March 20, 2023, Sagayam was among the 23 people whose security was withdrawn, citing the absence of any specific threat.

Despite Sagayam's representations to the Chennai City Police Commissioner in May 2023 and to the Chief Secretary in August and October 2023 on reinstating his security cover, the DGP responded in December 2023, reiterating that the withdrawal was based on a diligent, comprehensive threat assessment as of March 2023.

"Moreover, he has raised the issue two years after his security was withdrawn. However, necessary security arrangements will be provided to him to testify before the court based on threat assessments at that time," an official statement said.