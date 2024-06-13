Tamil Nadu Police to host all India women police shooting competition from June 15 to 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police is set to host the first-ever Special All India Police Shooting Competition exclusively for women police personnel.

The event, scheduled to take place from June 15 to 20 at the Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre in Chengalpattu district, marks a significant milestone in the history of women in policing.

The competition, announced by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Women Police in the department, aims to empower women police personnel and improve their professional skills in weapons handling.

A total of 30 teams from states and Central Armed Police Forces, comprising 454 women police personnel, including 8 gazetted officers, will participate in the event.

The competition will feature 13 events across different categories, including Rifle, Pistol/Revolver, and carbine/Stengun, and will be conducted as per the latest rules and regulations issued by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB).

This historic event is a testament to the growing importance of women in policing and their contributions to the force, and the event is expected to set a new benchmark for women police personnel across the country.

The event will be held at RR stadium on 15 June and the closing ceremony is on 20 June. CM is scheduled to participate in the closing event.