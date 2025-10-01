Tamil Nadu Police seek ex-servicemen for elite bomb squads

CHENNAI: In a move to bolster its counter-terrorism and security capabilities, the Tamil Nadu Police has announced a special recruitment drive to hire experienced ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary personnel for its Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS).

The department is inviting applications on a one-year contract basis for a total of 59 vacancies across three key positions. The recruitment aims to leverage the specialized skills of retired personnel from the armed and paramilitary forces.

The available posts, pay scales, and the required former ranks are:

· Inspector (BDDS): 2 vacancies, from Ex-Subedars/Subedar-Majors, with a pay scale of ₹ 37,700 - ₹ 1,19,500.

· Sub-Inspector (BDDS): 14 vacancies, from Ex-Naib Subedars, with a pay scale of ₹ 36,900 - ₹ 1,16,600.

· Head Constable (BDDS): 43 vacancies, from Ex-Havildars/Naiks, with a pay scale of ₹ 20,600 - ₹ 65,500.

Prospective candidates must meet stringent eligibility criteria. Applicants must be below 50 years of age as of July 1, 2025, and have a minimum educational qualification of passing SSLC or its equivalent.

Crucially, applicants must possess a proven track record in bomb handling. The technical requirements include a minimum of 10 years of service in the Army or a Paramilitary Force and a qualification from a minimum six-week Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) course conducted by premier institutions such as the Centre for Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, the National Security Guard (NSG), or the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Furthermore, candidates must have sound practical experience in specialized BD units such as the 261 or 262 CED Units of the Indian Army, the EDD Wing of CME, the BD Unit of NSG, the National Bomb Data Centre, or airports. They are also required to be medically fit, holding a 'SHAPE-1' category, and possess the ability to impart training in both Tamil and English.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their applications by post. The application package must include a bio-data, copies of educational certificates, relevant pages of the discharge book, pension pay order, and BDD course and experience certificates.

All documents must reach the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Operations, at Marutham, No.17, Boat Club Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai 600028, on or before October 31, 2025.

Only shortlisted, eligible candidates will be called for the Selection Trials, which will include certificate verification, written tests, and practical assessments. The Tamil Nadu Police has stated that this recruitment is subject to specific terms and conditions.