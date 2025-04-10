Tamil Nadu police flag surge in AI-driven cyber frauds

CHENNAI: State police's cybercrime wing has cautioned of a rising trend of scammers using chatbots for cyber fraud.

Pointing out that most of the cybercrimes begin with responding to messages on social media and messaging platforms, the cybercrime wing said that the cyber fraudsters are utilizing chatbots to convincingly interact with individuals, ultimately extracting sensitive information and credentials.

Scammers often pose as representatives of reputable companies, yet they consistently fail to provide verifiable credentials such as an official LinkedIn profile or communicate through official company numbers. Instead, they maintain anonymity, claiming that it is company policy.

They use chatbots to even mimic customer care support and, under the guise of solving the problems, they trick the users into sharing credentials, according to State police.

Police said that chatbots are used even in dating apps and warned the public of being emotionally manipulated into sharing information.

“The chatbots are AI-powered tools that can learn from user interactions and data to improve their responses over time. These tools can generate grammatically correct and contextually relevant messages that appear legitimate, increasing the likelihood of victims falling for scams,” the release stated.

If you have fallen victim to such scams, please dial helpline number 1930 or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in