Tamil Nadu: Police arrest ADGP in minor boy kidnap case

CHENNAI: Following Madras High Court directions, Tiruvallur police arrested ADGP HM Jayaram in connection with the kidnap of a minor boy.

The boy is the younger brother of a man who married a woman from Theni against the wishes of her parents. Five persons, including the woman's father and a former policewoman, were arrested by the police in connection with the kidnap case.

On Saturday, commotion prevailed outside the residence of KV Kuppam MLA and Puthiya Bharatham president M Jaganmoorthy in Andersonpet after police teams reached his doorstep to inquire about his alleged role in the case.

However, Puthiya Bharatham cadre prevented the police from entering the house and the legislator managed to flee and subsequently moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.