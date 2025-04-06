Tamil Nadu: Pocso case accused gets double life imprisonment

MADURAI: A Special Court in Thoothukudi convicted a 31-year-old man of sexually assaulting a minor boy and murdering him under the Pocso Act.

The court on Saturday evening awarded double life imprisonment to S Arunraj of North Muthulapuram. According to the prosecution, the victim was aged six and the incident occurred in 2019.

Ettayapuram police filed a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested him.

Judge V Suresh, after examining the witnesses, sentenced him to prison terms on three counts of murder, torture and sexual violence.

The court ruled that the sentences should be served concurrently. Besides, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the accused.