Tamil Nadu: Pocso case accused gets double life imprisonment
The court on Saturday evening awarded double life imprisonment to S Arunraj of North Muthulapuram
MADURAI: A Special Court in Thoothukudi convicted a 31-year-old man of sexually assaulting a minor boy and murdering him under the Pocso Act.
The court on Saturday evening awarded double life imprisonment to S Arunraj of North Muthulapuram. According to the prosecution, the victim was aged six and the incident occurred in 2019.
Ettayapuram police filed a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested him.
Judge V Suresh, after examining the witnesses, sentenced him to prison terms on three counts of murder, torture and sexual violence.
The court ruled that the sentences should be served concurrently. Besides, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the accused.
