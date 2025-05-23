Tamil Nadu: Pink autos not for men, officials warn violators of seizing

CHENNAI: The state government had launched the 'pink auto' scheme in March with the sole mission of providing employment opportunities for women from economically weaker sections. However, several pink autos are now being driven by men. The Chennai traffic police, along with the department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, have been taking stern action against violators.

An auto driver in Chennai said, "My wife had availed a subsidy to purchase a pink auto. There are days she cannot drive the auto due to poor health or other personal reasons. Yet, I cannot drive it to earn some money as city police are catching hold of violators."

Meanwhile, appreciating the government's stern action against violators, a woman driving a pink auto said, "If the rule of 'men not allowed to drive pink autos' is not followed, the scheme turns futile. Also, the government should constantly keep track of these autos, so they can be put to the right implementation."

An official of the social welfare department confirmed that police across the state have been catching hold of violators (men driving pink autos). "We have seized three autos so far, and have imposed fines on a few violators. If the rules are flouted continuously, the vehicle will be seized. This should instil fear and avoid such violations," the official added.

As part of several welfare schemes for the public, Minister Geetha Jeevan in the assembly in June 2024 announced pink rickshaws for 250 women in Chennai.

Under this scheme, eligible women beneficiaries were given a grant of Rs 1 lakh by the government towards the total cost of the CNG/hybrid auto rickshaws.

The autos are functional in city railway stations and bus stands, painted pink. Further, these autos are also equipped with GPS and a women's helpline 181. These autos will be constantly under the city police surveillance.