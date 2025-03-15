Tamil Nadu: Perungulam Pond emerges as a key habitat for aquatic birds

THOOTHUKUDI: The Perungulam Pond, located in the village of Perungulam in the Thoothukudi district, has become a crucial habitat for aquatic birds.

The presence of tree branches in the middle of the pond provides ideal nesting conditions, attracting a higher diversity of bird species compared to other water bodies.

These birds play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling insects and fish populations.

Thomas Madhi Balan, a bird enthusiast, highlighted the significance of Perungulam Pond, describing it as part of the Thamirabarani River basin and one of the few ponds with remnants of social forests and bauble tree plantations.

He noted that over 5,000 to 6,000 birds visit the site for roosting and nesting, emphasizing its importance as a bird habitat. Encouraging people to visit, he called it a place to witness and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Thomas Madhi Balan said, "This place is called part of Perungulam tank. The Perungulam is the tail end of the Thamirabarani River basin pond. It's a large pond, but only this pond has a social forest, remains of a social forest, and bauble tree plantations. A lot of birds, in fact, more than 5000 birds of varied types, come to this place for roosting. Including nesting also, there is every chance of nesting there. My simple estimate is around 5000 to 6000 birds are really coming to roost in this place. I suggest all the people should come to this place to see this, enjoy this beauty of nature."

Many birds are currently nesting and migrating during this season.

Earlier this month, in Uttar Pradesh, the migratory Siberian birds flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, adding to the beauty of the ghats and attracting tourists at the confluence, which is a popular destination for visitors from around the world. The presence of migratory Siberian birds in the waters of Triveni in Prayagraj was a picturesque sight for the visitors.