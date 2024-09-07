Tamil Nadu: People throng markets on Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: People flocked to markets across Tamil Nadu to purchase Ganesh idols and puja materials on Vinayagar Chaturthi on Saturday.

The demand for Lord Ganesha idols surged, creating a vibrant market scene in Kanchipuram.

Artisans and sellers are experiencing a high demand for these idols, which are being sourced from various regions across the state.

The market is filled with idols of various sizes, colours, and designs, showcasing the artisans' creativity.

Some idols are painted green or blue, while others depict Lord Ganesha sitting on a cow or lion, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship.

Visuals show people purchasing Lord Ganesh idols and other items for pooja as part of the festive celebrations in Kanchipuram.

Meanwhile, the prices of banana leaves have gone up in the local market because of heavy demand on account of Ganesh Chaturthi and Subha Muhurtham, the auspicious day when weddings and ceremonies are held with pomp and gaiety.

With the Ganesha Chaturthi and Subha Muhurtham celebrations on Saturday, banana leaves have been auctioned in large quantities.

Banana farmers from various areas, including Kurumpur, Eral, Sairapuram, Korampallam, and Vazhavallan in the Tuticorin district, harvested banana leaves and brought them to the vegetable market for sale.

Last week, a bundle of banana leaf, which was sold for around Rs 1,000, is now being sold for 3,500 rupees to 6,300 rupees. The prices of banana leaves have shot up, and traders are happy.

They said that the price will remain the same until September 15.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on September 7 this year.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

It celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday.

It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.